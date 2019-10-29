6 of Family, Including Infant, Killed as Two Cars Collide in MP's Indore City
The mishap took place near Ralamandal square around 6 am when driver of one of the speeding cars lost control over the wheels.
Representative image.
Indore: Six people, including an infant,were killed and as many others injured when two cars collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Tuesday morning, police said.
The mishap took place near Ralamandal square around 6 am when driver of one of the speeding cars lost control over the wheels.
As a result, it hit another four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, an official at Tejaji Nagar police station said, adding that both the cars were badly damaged in the collision.
Six occupants from the two cars were killed, he said. The deceased included a four-month-old boy, a woman aged 35 and four men in the age group of 30 to 60 years, the official said.
The six injured persons were admitted to the government-run M Y Hospital here, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Shaves off Signature '83 Moustache, Calls Self 'Ae Chikne'
- Ancient Painting Found in French Woman's Kitchen Sold for Rs 2.66 Crore
- Air Purifier is Essential For Your Home: Here is How You Can Beat The Pollution
- 'Brilliant Engineer' Bin Laden, 'Poor Farmer' Thanos: Twitter Mocks WaPo's Baghdadi Headline
- These Airtel And Vodafone Recharge Plans Are Great if You Need a Lot of 4G Data