6 of Family Killed in Broad Daylight in MP Town Over Old Rivalry, Angry Locals Kill One Accused

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, six members of a family were allegedly attacked and killed by two persons over an old rivalry on Wednesday.

One of the attackers was killed after being beaten up by the locals while the second one was apprehended by police after the assault.The deceased persons were family members of one Rajjan Soni, who is said to be associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party in some capacity.

The incident took place in Maniya village under the limits of Bijadandi police station near Jabalpur border.

Senior police officials including the SSP rushed to the spot and heavy police force was deployed in the area after the incident.

A property dispute is said to be the reason behind the gruesome murders. Locals said the accused used sharp weapons to kill the family members.

Initial reports suggested that Soni’s family had an enmity with the accused's family over some property. The accused, identified as one Santosh and Harish attacked Soni and his family members.

The duo was later captured by angry locals who thrashed them and Santosh was killed before the local police managed to rescue them.

The condition of Harish, the other attacker is said to be critical. Two kids were also among those killed in the attack while three others sustained grievous injuries.

Those killed in the incident included Rajjan Soni aka Rajendra Soni, Vinod Soni, Om Soni, Priyesh Soni, Shreyansh Soni and Dinesh Soni, Police said one of the attacker, identified as one Santosh Soni was also killed.