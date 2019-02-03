6 Dead, Several Injured as 9 Coaches of Delhi-Bound Seemanchal Express Derail in Bihar

Rescue and relief operations are on for derailment of 9 coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal express at Sahadai Buzurg, Bihar.

Help lines:

Sonpur 06158221645

Hajipur 06224272230

Barauni 06279232222 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) February 3, 2019

At least six people died and many were injured on Sunday after the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Vaishali district of Bihar, about 30km away from state capital Patna.Railway officials said the accident took place at 3:58 am in Sahadai Buzurg and nine coaches have derailed. Three coaches were overturned and have been completely damaged. The superfast train from Jogbani in Bihar to Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal was running at full speed when the accident took place, they added.One general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches -S8, S9, S10 and four more coaches have derailed, said East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar.The Railways has said that six people have died in the train accident and estimated the number of injured to be 14. However, it is still unclear how many are still trapped.A team of doctors has rushed to the accident site from Sonpur and Barauni. Accident relief train has also moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations. Officials said the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals."We are focusing on rescue and relief operations right now. Railway Accident Medical Van along with team of doctors are at site. Two teams of NDRF have also reached the spot," Smita Vats Sharma, Additional Director General PR (Rail), said.Rescue operations are underway and helpline numbers have been issued, the Railway Ministry said. "Rescue and relief operations are on for derailment of 9 coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal express at Sahadai Buzurg, Bihar," the Twitter handle of Piyush Goyal's office said.Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the train derailment and directed the administration to provide all kind of assistance. Other passenger trains on the route have been cancelled while three trains have been diverted so far, officials said.