6 Pilgrims Killed as Overloaded Car Carrying 16 People Skids off Himachal Road

Six pilgrims were killed after an overloaded car they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Nehrian in Amb sub-division of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Monday morning. Ten others were also injured in the accident who have been admitted in various hospitals in Una and Amb.The Toyota Qualis skidded off the road and fell into the 70-feet-deep gorge killing two women and four men. The injured include a six-year-old child and a three-month-old baby.The overloaded vehicle with a capacity of eight was carrying 16 people in it. SP Una, Divakar Sharma said, “Such accidents take place due to the negligence of drivers. The administration is taking every step to stop overloading.”The deceased hailed from Undowal Khajra village of Gurdaspur and were on their way home after paying obeisance at Dera of Baba Barbhag Singh near Amb in Himachal Pradesh.The driver who survived the accident, said, “The pilgrims belonged to Undowal Khajra village of Gurdaspur district. We had come to visit the Dera Baba Barbhag Singh gurdwara in Amb on Sunday and were on our way back when the accident took place.”SP Una, Divakar Sharma said, “Around 8.30 am, we received a call that a Qualis car carrying pilgrims returning from the Dera Baba Barbhag Singh has fallen into a 70-feet gorge. Six of them died on the spot. 10 passengers who were injured have been admitted in Amb and Una hospitals. We have informed their families.”