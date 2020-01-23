English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
6 Students Injured in Collision Between Buses in Delhi's Naraina
The six children, who were injured in the collision, were rushed to Kapoor Hospital with the help of locals.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Six children were injured after a school bus collided with a cluster bus on Thursday morning in west Delhi's Naraina area, officials said.
According to the Fire Department, it received a call at 7.10 am regarding the incident.
The six children, who were injured in the collision, were rushed to Kapoor Hospital with the help of locals, the officials said.
-
