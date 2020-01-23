6 Students Injured in Collision Between Buses in Delhi's Naraina

New Delhi: Six children were injured after a school bus collided with a cluster bus on Thursday morning in west Delhi's Naraina area, officials said.

According to the Fire Department, it received a call at 7.10 am regarding the incident.

The six children, who were injured in the collision, were rushed to Kapoor Hospital with the help of locals, the officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.