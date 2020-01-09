Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

6 Students, Teacher in Kozhikode Diagnosed with H1N1, Kerala Health Dept Swings into Action

According to district officer, around 206 people, including students and teachers of VMHM Higher Secondary School, complained of viral fever, following which the throat swabs of seven of them were sent for detailed lab tests.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:January 9, 2020, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
6 Students, Teacher in Kozhikode Diagnosed with H1N1, Kerala Health Dept Swings into Action
File image. (Photo: Getty Images)

Thiruvananthapuram: Six students and a teacher have been diagnosed with H1N1 (Influenza) near Kozhikode's Mukkom, prompting health department to conduct a camp at the school on Thursday.

According to district officer, around 206 people, including students and teachers of VMHM Higher Secondary School in Anayamkunnu, complained of viral fever, following which the throat swabs of seven of them were sent for detailed lab tests that confirmed the presence of H1N1.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) said that as many could have contracted, the school was closed even before the results were out. The DMO added that preventive measures have been undertaken to prevent further spread of the disease.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram