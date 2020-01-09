6 Students, Teacher in Kozhikode Diagnosed with H1N1, Kerala Health Dept Swings into Action

Thiruvananthapuram: Six students and a teacher have been diagnosed with H1N1 (Influenza) near Kozhikode's Mukkom, prompting health department to conduct a camp at the school on Thursday.

According to district officer, around 206 people, including students and teachers of VMHM Higher Secondary School in Anayamkunnu, complained of viral fever, following which the throat swabs of seven of them were sent for detailed lab tests that confirmed the presence of H1N1.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) said that as many could have contracted, the school was closed even before the results were out. The DMO added that preventive measures have been undertaken to prevent further spread of the disease.

