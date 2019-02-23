LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Five Rescued After Avalanche Strikes J&K's Bandipora

Authorities have been issuing avalanche warnings for the higher reaches of the state on a regular basis after this season's heavy snowfall in the state.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
File photo of an avalanche in Jammu & Kashmir.
Srinagar: An avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, trapping five people, who were later rescued, officials said.

The avalanche occurred in Chrawan area of Ajas in north Kashmir's Bandipora district early on Saturday morning, disaster management department officials said here.

They said five persons were trapped under the snow, prompting authorities to launch a search and rescue operation.

"All the five people were rescued by a joint team of police and Army," the officials said.
