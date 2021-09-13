6 Vehicles Gutted as Fire Breaks Out in Thane Housing Complex

As many as six vehicles were gutted after a fire in the parking area of a housing complex in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Monday morning. No person was injured in the incident that took place in the Siddhachal complex in the Vasant Vihar area of Thane at around 4.30 am on Monday. Two four-wheelers and four two-wheelers were engulfed in the blaze. Local firemen, Thane Municipal Corporation officials, and a team of Regional disaster management cell (RDMC) reached the spot after getting information and doused the fire in about one-and-a-half hours.

A video of the incident shows a car up in flames while firemen trying to douse the fire.

According to officials, the burned vehicles included Honda City, Honda Jazz, Harley Davidson motorcycle, Royal Enfield bullet motorcycle, Bajaj scooter, and a Vespa scooter. These vehicles have been completely burnt. The vehicle owners have demanded a proper investigation into the incident. They also demanded that the guilty be punished strictly. They also sought compensation from Thane Municipal Corporation officials.

The locals said that the fire broke out in one of the vehicles parked in the parking area and spread to other vehicles. However, the officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Last month, a huge fire broke out in a building located in the Parnaka area of Bhiwandi town in the Thane district of Maharashtra. A shop was gutted in the blaze. The fire was doused in 30 minutes.

Earlier in March this year, a fire broke out in the shopping complex in the Noopur building of the Vasant Vihar area of Thane. Four shops were gutted in the fire that broke out at around 5 am on that day. The fire was doused in an hour.

