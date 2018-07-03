6-Year-Old Among Four Minors Detained for Raping 4-Year-Old Neighbour in Kanpur

Four boys aged between six and 12 years have been detained for raping a four-year-old in Maharajpur area of Kanpur district.The survivor is undergoing treatment at a government hospital and is out of danger. Police registered an FIR and detained the accused.SHO Rakesh Maurya said, “The victim’s parents said their daughter was playing outside the house on Saturday when the boys, who live in the neighbourhood, allegedly lured her to a nearby place and raped her. The girl was bleeding profusely when she reached home and narrated the incident to her parents. She was immediately taken for medical examination to a nearby government hospital where she was admitted after her condition deteriorated. She is now out of danger.”The four juveniles, who could be the youngest rape accused ever, were produced before a Juvenile Justice Board on Monday and sent to a correctional home for counselling. Police sources said they would undergo a few days of counselling before being produced before the board again.SSP Kanpur Akhilesh Kumar said, “Maharajpur police has registered a case under relevant sections of IPC against all the four accused on the complaint filed by the girl’s father. A case has also been registered under POCSO Act. The accused were probably watching pornographic content on their phone before committing the crime. However, the matter is still under investigation.”