6-year-old Boy, 7-year-old Girl Charred to Death After Fire Breaks Out in Furniture Shop in Delhi
The Delhi Fire service received a call about the blaze at around 1.30 PM. The fire was brought under control.
Visual of the four-storey building in Shaheen Bagh area where a fire broke out.
New Delhi: Two minors died in a fire which broke out in a furniture shop at Shaheen Bagh's Abu Fazal Enclave in southeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.
A six-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl died in the blaze, police said.
"It is a four-storey building. The family used to reside on the ground floor while the furniture store was functioning from the basement," a senior police official said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
