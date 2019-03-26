LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
6-year-old Boy, 7-year-old Girl Charred to Death After Fire Breaks Out in Furniture Shop in Delhi

The Delhi Fire service received a call about the blaze at around 1.30 PM. The fire was brought under control.

PTI

March 26, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
Visual of the four-storey building in Shaheen Bagh area where a fire broke out.
New Delhi: Two minors died in a fire which broke out in a furniture shop at Shaheen Bagh's Abu Fazal Enclave in southeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

A six-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl died in the blaze, police said.

"It is a four-storey building. The family used to reside on the ground floor while the furniture store was functioning from the basement," a senior police official said.

The Delhi Fire service received a call about the blaze at around 1.30 PM. The fire was brought under control.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
