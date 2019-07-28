6-year-old Boy Dies after Friends Pump Air into Him Through His Rectum
The boy's friends filled his abdomen with air by inserting an air compressor's nozzle into his rectum when they were playing, police said.
Indore: In a freak mishap, a six-year-old boy died here on Sunday after his same-age friends allegedly pumped air into him by inserting a compressor into his rectum while playing, police said.
Inspector of Bhanwar Kua police station, Sanjay Shukla, said the boy was identified as Kanha Yadav.
"The father of the deceased works in a factory in Palda industrial area and lives with his family on the premises. As per the initial investigation, we have come to know that the boy's friends filled his abdomen with air by inserting an air compressor's nozzle into his rectum when they were playing," he said.
After the incident, the boy was rushed to the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospital where he died, the inspector added.
His body was sent for post-mortem, Shukla said adding that once his autopsy report comes, the exact reason of his death will be known.
The boy's father, Ramchandra Yadav said that when he was asleep, two friends of his son brought him home.
"His stomach was swollen. I immediately took him to the hospital," he said.
"I have come to know that his friends pumped air into him through his mouth using an air compressor at the factory," Yadav added.
