6-year-old Boy Electrocuted While Playing in Hyderabad, People Walk Past Unaware
A CCTV footage showed the boy collapsing near the lamp-post. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy was electrocuted while playing in a residential township here, police said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the first standard student was playing with his friends when he reportedly came into contact with a live wire near a lamp-post and got electrocuted, the police said. The boy remained stuck to the lamp post for several minutes due to the current. The CCTV footage showed residents and children walking beside him clueless.
A CCTV footage showed the boy collapsing near the lamp-post. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.
The victim's father is a software professional and the family hails from Tamil Nadu, the police said.
A case under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered, they said.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
