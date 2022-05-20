6-Year-Old Brain Dead Girl Becomes Youngest Organ Donor at AIIMS, Saves Lives of Five Others

A six-year-old girl hailing from Noida has become the youngest donor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after her parents donated her organs following her death on April 27 from a gunshot wound.

The girl, Roli Prajapati, was shot by unidentified assailants in Noida, after which she was rushed to a hospital and from there she was brought around midnight to the AIIMS trauma on April 27.

Talking to Indian Express, Dr. Deepak Gupta, Professor of Neurosurgery and in charge of organ procurement services at the trauma centre said that the child had already suffered severe damage to her brain by the time she arrived at the institution and was thus given supportive treatment.

“Various tests were conducted on her 12 hours apart but she was found to be brain dead. We spoke to the family and suggested the option of organ donation, which they consented to,” Dr. Gupta was quoted telling the Indian express.

By giving their consent for the donation, Roli was able to save the lives of five other children becoming the youngest organ donor in the hospital’s history. The allotments of the donated organs were done by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). Rolly’s liver went to a seven-year-old child from Lucknow and her kidneys went to a 12-year-old.

Her corneas were harvested and given to two other children. Expressing gratitude, Dr. Gupta said, that the institute is very grateful to the parents for taking this step despite not knowing much about organ donation. He also praised them for acknowledging the importance of saving lives.

Upon asking the father of the deceased child, he said that Dr. Gupta and his team had counseled them about organ donation after which they took the decision to keep their daughter alive through others and giving others a reason to smile.

Poonam Devi, Roli’s mother, said that even though their daughter left them, she managed to save the lives of other children. Dr. Gupta says Roli’s parent’s decision to go ahead with the donation will go a long way in helping children who often die waiting for transplants.

