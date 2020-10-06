6-year-old Dies in UP’s Aligarh After Rape by Cousin, SHO Suspended After Family Protests

Days after the gruesome rape and murder in UP’s Hathras, a six-year-old girl died after alleged rape by cousin in Aligarh’s Jatoi village.

The girl was admitted to a local hospital but was referred to Delhi after her condition deteriorated. The girl died in Delhi hospital during treatment.

After the girl’s death of the girl, the family blocked the road outside the village. The victim's family also made serious allegations against the Aligarh Iglas police. The victim's family says that the girl will not be cremated until their demand is met.

The accused has been arrested while the SHO of the Iglas police station has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.

According to the FIR registered in the case, the girl’s mother died seven months ago. After mother’s death she was taken to her aunt’s home. The victim’s father alleged her daughter was raped 10 days ago. Instead of her treatment, the family of the accused locked her in the bathroom.

The children playing outside the house heard the girl crying after which the villagers informed the police. The six year old girl was admitted to the hospital with the help of Child Helpline. But after her condition worsened, she was sent to Delhi, where she died.

A case has been registered by the victim's father against the accused and her mother. A case has been registered under sections 323, 342, 376, 120b of the IPC and sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act 2012 (POCSO).