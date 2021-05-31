6-year-old Girl Found Dead in UP's Barabanki with Eye Gouged Out, Family Alleges Rape

In a heart-wrenching incident, a six-year-old girl was abducted and later found dead on Monday with one of her eyes gouged out in Barabanki in UP. The family of the victim said that some miscreants had abducted the girl while she was sleeping and alleged that the minor was raped.

After the girl was abducted in the night, the body of the girl was recovered near a pond, with one of the eyes gouged out. Villagers and family members suspect rape with the girl. Top police officials rushed to the spot and started investigating the matter.

The father of the deceased girl has accused a neighbour of committing the crime. “He has a criminal history and the locals are afraid of him. Few days back we had a land dispute but due to his fear, we handed the land to him. Our daughter was sleeping at night, she must have gone to relieve herself when she was abducted. After that she was raped and killed,” the father alleged.

“The body of our daughter was found barely 500 meters away from the house. One of her eyes was gouged out and there were marks on her neck. The accused must be hanged to give justice to my daughter,” the father added.

Police have sent the body for postmortem and have started investigation in the case. ASP South, Manoj Pandey said, “At 3 am on Monday early morning we received information about a dead body of a girl in a village under Safdarganj police station. The age of the deceased is said to be 6 years. Further legal action is being taken in the case by registering the case.”

