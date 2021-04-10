6-year-old Girl Raped in front of Toddler Brother in Bhopal; Grandfather Among 2 Accused Arrested

A 6-year-old girl was raped allegedly by her maternal grandfather and one more person in front of her younger brother in Kolar area of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, police said on Saturday. The arrests were made with the help of counsellors who extracted information in a specialised manner as the victim was just six and her brother was three, said Kolar police station inspector Chandrakant Patel.

“Our probe found that a man named Sanjay took the siblings to his home and then raped the girl, and some time

later, the victim’s maternal grandfather also raped her. The exact date of the incident is being investigated as the two minors are unable to give any clue on it. The two accused also gave her Rs 20 and threatened her against revealing the ordeal to anyone,” Patel informed.

On Thursday, the girl’s mother noticed something amiss and managed to get her to reveal the incident, after which a

case was lodged and Sanjay and the victim’s grandfather were arrested on Friday, the official added.

The two have been charged for gang-rape under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, Patel said.

