6-year-old in Coma After Being Raped Inside Cuttack School

The girl, who suffered deep injuries in her head, face, neck, chest and private parts, was rescued from inside a school campus near her house in Jagannathpur village of Salepur.

Updated:April 24, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
Cuttack: The six-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and strangulated in Cuttack district on Monday, has gone into a coma.

The SCB Medical College and Hospital has confirmed to News18 that the victim is now comatose.

The girl, who suffered deep injuries in her head, face, neck, chest and private parts, was rescued from inside a school campus near her house in Jagannathpur village of Salepur. The girl is on life support system, and a team of doctors drawn from various departments are attending her round-the-clock.

Meanwhile, the accused of the same village, arrested on Monday, was produced before a local court on Tuesday and remanded in jail custody, police said.

(With PTI Inputs)

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
