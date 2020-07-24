6-Year-old Kidnapped in UP’s Gonda, Accused Demand Rs 4 Crore; Akhilesh Lashes Out at BJP

After the kidnapping and murder of a lab technician reported from Kanpur, another incident was reported from Gonda district where a six year old son of a businessman was kidnapped and a ransom of Rs 4 crore has been demanded. An FIR has been lodged in this case after the written complaint from the father of the kidnapped kid.

Police surveillance and SOG teams are already on the job and officials have claimed that the child will be recovered soon.

The incident took place on Friday around 1:30pm at Karnailganj area of Gonda district. The kidnappers approached the house of a local businessman, one Rajesh Gupta who deals in tobacco products. Gupta's house is just behind the police post in Gaadi Bazar locality under Karnailganj police station.

The kidnappers allegedly identified themselves as volunteers distributing masks and sanitizers and grabbed the child, who is the grandson of Gupta.

The family came to know about the kidnapping when the miscreants called up the child's father and Gupta's son Hari. The kidnappers asked him to arrange for Rs 4 crore as ransom.

Circle officer Kripa Shankar Kanaujia, Kotwal Rajnath Singh and outpost in-charge Ranjit Yadav soon reached the spot. Officials are also looking into CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to probe the incident. SOG in-charge Atul Chaturvedi and his team have started an investigation into the kidnapping. An FIR has been lodged in this case after the written complaint from the father of the kidnapped kid.

Meanwhile Samajwadi Party Chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the BJP government in the state and even asked for a resignation from the government over the lawlessness in the state.

“After Kanpur, now son of a businessman from Gonda has been kidnapped, there is a strong resentment in the people against the government. If the BJP government can't protect our children in the state then it has no right to remain in power. Looks like the criminals have done encounter of the government which was doing encounters,” Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on Friday evening.