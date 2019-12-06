6-Year-Old Locked Up in Bathroom of Community Hall in Kolkata and Raped; One Arrested

Kolkata: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Kolkata's Garden Reach area after she was locked up in the bathroom of a vacant community hall, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday in the first floor of the building, which is let out for social functions, on Taratala Road and police said they have arrested a 19-year-old man who is a neighbour of the girl.

The man was arrested after a complaint was filed by the rape survivor's mother, a senior officer said. "The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act," he said.

A medical test report of the girl is awaited, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.

