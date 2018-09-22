English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
6-year-old Raped in Uttar Pradesh, Body Dumped in School Toilet
The victim had come with her grandparents to a relatives' house three days ago to attend a religious ceremony. She had gone missing since late on Thursday.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Lucknow: The semi-naked body of a six-year-old girl was found dumped in a school toilet in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.
Prima facie it appears to be rape, Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Lalla Singh told IANS.
The body was found in the primary school toilet in Basanatpur village. Forensic experts have taken samples from the crime scene and a probe is underway to nab those responsible, Singh said.
He said some youths in the area have been detained for interrogation. The dog squad has also been deployed to trace the culprits.
The victim had come with her grandparents to a relatives' house three days ago to attend a religious ceremony. She had gone missing since late on Thursday.
Her body was found on Saturday, when the school reopened after a day's holiday for Moharram.
Prima facie it appears to be rape, Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Lalla Singh told IANS.
The body was found in the primary school toilet in Basanatpur village. Forensic experts have taken samples from the crime scene and a probe is underway to nab those responsible, Singh said.
He said some youths in the area have been detained for interrogation. The dog squad has also been deployed to trace the culprits.
The victim had come with her grandparents to a relatives' house three days ago to attend a religious ceremony. She had gone missing since late on Thursday.
Her body was found on Saturday, when the school reopened after a day's holiday for Moharram.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Want to be More Than Just a Marquee Player: Tim Cahill
- Apple iPhone XS Max Review: The Best iPhone, Ever. Period.
- GoPro Making a Comeback With The HERO7: Will This be Your Next Action Camera?
- Android 9 Pie is Now Available For Your OnePlus 6; Other Phonemakers Could do Well to Learn
- Amazon Echo Auto Wants to Put Alexa in Your Car
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...