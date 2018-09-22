GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
6-year-old Raped in Uttar Pradesh, Body Dumped in School Toilet

The victim had come with her grandparents to a relatives' house three days ago to attend a religious ceremony. She had gone missing since late on Thursday.

IANS

Updated:September 22, 2018, 5:48 PM IST
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Lucknow: The semi-naked body of a six-year-old girl was found dumped in a school toilet in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Prima facie it appears to be rape, Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Lalla Singh told IANS.

The body was found in the primary school toilet in Basanatpur village. Forensic experts have taken samples from the crime scene and a probe is underway to nab those responsible, Singh said.

He said some youths in the area have been detained for interrogation. The dog squad has also been deployed to trace the culprits.

The victim had come with her grandparents to a relatives' house three days ago to attend a religious ceremony. She had gone missing since late on Thursday.

Her body was found on Saturday, when the school reopened after a day's holiday for Moharram.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
