6-year-old Twin Brothers Kidnapped from School Bus in MP Found Dead in UP River

The two brothers were kidnapped at a gunpoint by two masked men from their school bus near Nayagaon on February 12.

Updated:February 24, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
6-year-old Twin Brothers Kidnapped from School Bus in MP Found Dead in UP River
(Image for representative purpose only/ Reuters)
Bhopal: The six-year-old twin brothers who were kidnapped from Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh on February 12, have been found dead in a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda.

Post mortem is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death, ANI reported.

According to a report, five people were arrested in connection with the crime.

The two brothers, who were students of Sadguru Public School, were kidnapped at a gunpoint by two masked men from their school bus near Nayagaon.

Soon after receiving the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and learned through the CCTV footage how they were kidnapped.

Two armed men kidnapped the two boys around 12.30 pm. The accused escaped with the boys in a motorbike.

Even after a manhunt, the police couldn’t find the accused. The entry and exit of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh had been sealed.

Twelve days later the bodies of the twins were found in a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda.


| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
