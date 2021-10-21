6-Yr-Old Assam Girl Refuses to Watch Porn, 3 Minors Stone Her to Death

The Nagaon district police arrested three minors aged between 8 and 11 years and an adult in connection with the murder of a 6-year-old girl who refused to watch pornographic clips with them.

The incident came to the fore when the victim was found lying unconscious in a toilet of a stone-crushing mill in central Assam’s Nagaon district, a police officer said on Tuesday. According to the officer, the girl’s family members told the police that a local boy on Monday informed them that the six-year-old was lying on the floor of the toilet at Nijori village in Uluoni police station area. Her family, on finding her, took her to their residence and later to the hospital where the doctors declared that she was brought dead.

On Wednesday, the police nabbed three minors aged between 8 and 11 who the police deemed to be porn addicts and one adult who is the father of one of the three juveniles.

According to reports by Hindustan Times, the three juveniles lived near the victim’s home and used to watch pornographic clips on their mobiles. On Tuesday, they reportedly lured the victim to the quarry where they tried to get her to watch those clips. When she refused, they killed her with stones. It is alleged that the three juveniles also tried to sexually assault the victim but there was no confirmation by the police.

“Unfortunate murder of a 6-year-old girl at Missa, Kaliabor solved within 24 hours. 3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested,” Nagaon police tweeted from their official handle on Wednesday evening.

The phone of the accused filled with pornographic clips has been seized by the police.

“Family/social intervention and institutional guidance to the kids could have saved these 4 young lives. 1 lost life, 3 lost for life. It can happen with anyone or anyone around us. If our upcoming generations fail on social-moral standards responsibility lies greatly on us,” Nagaon superintendent of police Anand Mishra tweeted.

