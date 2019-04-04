English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
6-yr-old Boy’s Mutilated Body Found in Gurugram After Kabaddi Fight; Suspect is a 12-yr-old
The post mortem report also said that the body was chopped with a sharp object and the missing body parts could have been eaten by animals.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The police are suspecting the involvement of a 12-year-old boy in the murder of a 6-year-old whose mutilated body was found from an empty plot in Gurugram on Wednesday. The victim was last seen with the suspect, the investigation revealed.
According to initial probe, a tiff between the victim and the suspect while playing kabaddi had turned ugly which could have led to the murder.
The police are also hinting at an ‘occult practice’ and sexual abuse in the murder case.
“The post mortem revealed that the genitals of the deceased had been cut off. So we cannot rule out the possibility of sexual assault. Our teams are investigating and we have recorded the statements of the suspects,” Karan Goyal, assistant commissioner of police (DLF) was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.
The post mortem report also said that the body was chopped with a sharp object and the missing body parts could have been eaten by animals. The police had recovered bones from the spot.
The boy had gone missing on Monday after which the police was informed. The disfigured body was identified by father. However, the police have taken the DNA sample of the boy to match it with the father. The report is expected in 45 days, the police said.
The 12-year-old was questioned on Wednesday after neighbours and family said that the victim was last seen with him.
Victim’s father said that the suspect had approached his son, who was playing with his cousin, and had offered them biscuits. |He had asked them both to accompany him, but the victim’s cousin had refused.
A shopkeeper also said that he had seen the victim and the suspect going towards the park with a packet of biscuit.
