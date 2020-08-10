6-yr-old 'Extremely Critical' After Brutal Rape in UP's Hapur, Cops Intensify Hunt with 3 Sketches of Accused

Based on the inputs received from eyewitnesses, the Uttar Pradesh police has released three sketches of a man who is accused of brutally raping a six-year-old girl in Hapur district.

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house on Thursday when the accused picked her up and forcibly took her on his bike. The girl was later left in a grievous condition in a field.

The condition of the victim, who is undergoing treatment in a Meerut hospital, is said to be "extremely critical" as she has received "multiple injuries". A doctor said that the girl is conscious, but is very scared.

The superintendent of police said that five teams are looking for the accused. Search has also been intensified in nearby villages and at the borders, while CCTV footage of the surrounding areas is being examined, he added.

ThePrint quoted Pawan Kumar, circle officer (CO) of Garhmukteshwar in Hapur, as saying that the sketches have been prepared on the basis of inputs received from two women who had seen the girl being forced to sit on the bike.

The rape victim's family has filed a case against "an unknown person", but police say that the accused may also be being known to them.

CO Pawan Kumar was quoted as saying that the police were informed about the kidnapping only about four or five hours after the incident, whereas the family should have informed them immediately. By the time they reported the incident to the police, the accused had escaped.