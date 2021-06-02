6-yr-old Mumbai Girl Narrates Story of Dad Buried in Kitchen. Police Finds Mom, Her Lover's Murder Plot

A shocking incident came to light from Mumbai’s Dahisar East area on Wednesday when a six-year-old told her uncle about how her father laid dead beneath the floor of the kitchen.

The girl’s mother had killed her husband with the help of her paramour and buried him in the kitchen, police said, adding that the incident came to light when the uncle filed a complaint on the basis of the minor’s narration. While the woman has been arrested, her lover is still on the run, said an official.

