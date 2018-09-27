GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
6-yr-old Tribal Girl Raped by Two Teens and a 12-year-old boy in MP

The girl has been admitted to an Indore-based hospital where her condition is stated to be out of danger, police said, adding that a probe is on in the case

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2018, 4:30 PM IST
6-yr-old Tribal Girl Raped by Two Teens and a 12-year-old boy in MP
Image for representation.
Indore (MP): A six-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by three boys, including her cousin, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Thursday.

All the three accused have been detained.

The child was allegedly raped by the three school-going boys near her house in Datoda village on September 21. Two accused, aged 15, are Class 8 students. The third boy is a Class 7 student and is 12 years old, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nagendra Singh said.

"The accused also threatened the victim that if she complained to anyone about them, her family would have to face dire consequences," he said.

The girl did not inform anyone about the incident for some days, but as her physical pain increased, she on Wednesday confided in her elder sister, Singh said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's parents, the three boys were detained and offences registered against them under relevant sections, the ASP said.

"The three accused are also tribals and one of them is the girl's cousin brother," he said.

The girl has been admitted to an Indore-based hospital where her condition is stated to be out of danger, he said, adding that a probe is on in the case.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
