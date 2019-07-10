Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

60 Foreigners Detained in Greater Noida for Staying Without Valid Documents, Face Deportation

Almost all of those held are from eight African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Ivory Coast and Angola.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 10:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
60 Foreigners Detained in Greater Noida for Staying Without Valid Documents, Face Deportation
Forty-three of them could not produce any travel document. Seventeen others had an expired or forged visa.
Loading...

Noida (UP): Sixty foreign nationals were detained and face deportation after police searches in Greater Noida found them staying in the country without valid travel documents, officials said.

Almost all of those held are from eight African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Ivory Coast and Angola, police said. Twenty-eight of them are women.

"Sixty foreigners staying in Greater Noida on invalid or forged documents and those suspected to have links with drug trafficking were detained today," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told PTI.

Forty-three of them could not produce any travel document. Seventeen others had an expired or forged visa, he said.

Many of the 60 will deported to their home countries, he said. Their embassies have been informed.

The SSP said the searches began at 5 am under the 10th edition of 'Operation Clean', a special initiative of the district police, and continued till 8 am.

"One of those detained is from the Philippines while others are from countries in Africa. One of the detainees was found staying on a fake passport," Krishna said.

Three teams of personnel from the police and the Local Investigation Unit (LIU) carried out inspections at four housing societies in Greater Noida's Pi 1, Beta 2 and Dadri areas.

"Visas and passports of around 320 foreign nationals were checked. The documents of 60 foreigners appeared invalid or suspicious and some of them declined to show the documents, a police spokesperson said.

These 60 have been detained for questioning," the spokesperson said.

During the inspection, 222 bottles of beer marked for sale in Delhi, 3.5 kg cannabis, six laptops and 114 Airtel sim cards were seized.

Earlier, on May 12, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had recovered 1,800 kg pseudoephedrine, the biggest such seizure in the country, from a house in Greater Noida.

A Nigerian man and a woman had taken the house on rent without facing any police verification.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram