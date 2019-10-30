Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

60 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants to be Deported from Bengaluru

The 60 detainees rounded up from the city's eastern suburbs comprised 29 men, 22 women and nine children, police said.

IANS

Updated:October 30, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
60 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants to be Deported from Bengaluru
Representative image.

Bengaluru: About 60 illegal Bangladeshis identified and detained by the city Crime Branch would be deported to Bangladesh soon, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

"The illegal Bangladeshis were brought to the city by human traffickers and have been used for menial jobs," Bengaluru's Additional Commissioner of Police S. Murugan told IANS.

The police asked the Foreigners Regional Registration Office to make arrangements for their deportation to Bangladesh.

The 60 detainees rounded up from the city's eastern suburbs comprised 29 men, 22 women and nine children, police said.

The detainees are presently at a state-run home.

Meanwhile, four alleged human traffickers - Jamal, Madud, Fairoj Khan and Mohibulla - were arrested for bringing the 60 into India with the lure of jobs.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram