INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

60 Including Eight Staff Contract Coronavirus at Solapur Jail

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

District Collector Milind Shambharkar said that out of total 300 inmates, all these patients have been isolated at a temporary facility.

  • PTI Solapur
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 11:55 PM IST
Share this:

The prison at Solapur in Maharashtra has reported 60 COVID-19 patients including inmates and jail staff in the last few days, a senior jail official said on Thursday. On May 26, an inmate and a staff tested positive. Subsequently, the samples of primary contacts of the patients also tested positive, a prison official said.

"So far, 60 people including eight staff have been found to have contracted the virus," he said.

The jail houses 300 inmates. District Collector Milind Shambharkar said that all these patients have been isolated at a temporary facility.

Solapur district has so far reported 1,144 cases of COVID-19 and 99 deaths.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading