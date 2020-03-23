60 Landmines Planted in Series Unearthed in Bihar's Naxal-Affected Aurangabad
Acting on a tip-off, a team of CRPF personnel and policemen launched a search for the landmines by cordoning off an area near Kanaudi village under the jurisdiction of Madanpur police station.
Patna: Sixty landmines planted in a series to inflict casualties on security forces were unearthed in Naxal-affected Aurangabad district in Bihar on Monday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of CRPF personnel and policemen launched a search for the landmines by cordoning off an area near Kanaudi village under the jurisdiction of Madanpur police station, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.
They found 60 landmines each weighing around two- and-half kilograms -- connected in a series in a 400-metre- stretch, he added.
