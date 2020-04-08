60 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Maharashtra, Total Tally Reaches 1,078 in State
Among the new cases, 44 have been found in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana, a health official said.
Image for representation (Image: AP)
Sixty new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the toll number of such cases in the state to 1,078, a health official said.
Among the new cases, 44 have been found in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar,
Akola and Buldhana, he said.
"We received reports of 60 people testing positive for coronavirus today. The Maharashtra tally is now 1,078, said
the official.
The state has so far reported 64 deaths due to the viral disease.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp: Three New Features Coming to the Popular Messaging App
- India's 'Triage' Guidelines Don't Explain Who Gets a Ventilator and That's a Concern During Covid-19
- Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller With Adaptive Triggers is Here
- Ayushmann Khurrana Sings 'Happy Birthday' for Fan Following Her Daughters' Request
- In Denmark, Sales of Sex Toys Doubled after Stay-at-Home Orders