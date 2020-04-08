60 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Maharashtra, Total Tally Reaches 1,078 in State

Sixty new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the toll number of such cases in the state to 1,078, a health official said.

Among the new cases, 44 have been found in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar,

Akola and Buldhana, he said.

"We received reports of 60 people testing positive for coronavirus today. The Maharashtra tally is now 1,078, said

the official.

The state has so far reported 64 deaths due to the viral disease.

