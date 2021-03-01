india

60% Probability of Above Normal Temp in Delhi-NCR, Heatwaves Expected During Mar-May: IMD DG

Representative image

The IMD said West UP, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are the regions where temperatures are likely to be both above normal in terms of maximum and minimum temperatures.

Day and night temperatures are likely to be above normal in Delhi-NCR with the expected occurrence of heatwaves from March to May, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Monday. He said there is a 60 per cent probability of above normal temperature over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi by 0.5 degree Celsius.

"West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi are the regions where temperatures are (expected to be) both above normal in terms of maximum and minimum temperatures. Over this area, you can expect heat wave conditions, you can expect warm nights and hot days," Mohapatra said. The IMD, in its summer forecast, said day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India from March to May.

However, it has forecast a likelihood of below normal temperatures in south and adjoining central India.

first published:March 01, 2021, 23:13 IST
