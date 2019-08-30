60 Students from across India to Witness Chandrayaan-2 Landing with PM Modi at ISRO

Lucknow: Rashi Verma, a class 10th student of Delhi Public School Lucknow, has made her state proud as she got selected among the 60 children from all across the country for watching India’s ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan 2 landing on the surface of moon with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Indian Space Research Centre headquarters in Bengaluru.

Two students have been shortlisted from the state to watch the landing of Chandrayaan 2 with PM Narendra Modi on September 7 at 01:55 am. Rashi Verma and another class 8th student were selected after clearing several rounds of an online science quiz conducted between 10th and 25th August. Children were required to answer 20 questions in a time limit of 10 minutes. While 60 have qualified for the grand event, others who participated will be issued certificates of participation.

Speaking to media after being shortlisted for watching the Chandrayaan 2 landing with PM Modi, Rashi Verma said, “I have always dreamt of becoming an IAS officer when I grow up. Also if I get a chance I would like to talk to our PM Narendra Modi.”

Apart from Rashi, three students from Odisha, Jharkhand and Meghalaya also will witness the moon landing of Chandrayaan 2 live from ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on September 7.

While Meghalaya's Ribait Phawa studies at Class 10 in Ramakrishna Mission Higher Secondary School in Cherrapunjee's Sohra, Jharkhand's Mridula Kumari is a student of Class 9 at St. Thomas School in Ranchi. Odisha's Chinmaya Choudhary studies in Class 8 in DAV Public School, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Jharsuguda district.

"I am excited to be part of the historic moment, more so because the prime minister will be among those present in the control room at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bengaluru," Phawa told PTI.

Kumari also expressed her glee over sharing the space at the ISRO control room with the prime minister. All of them qualified an online quiz contest conducted by ISRO.

Meanwhile, officials at ISRO have said that they don’t have the full list of all 60 students who will be watching lunar landing with PM Modi yet as the science quiz was conducted by National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the final list is still being processed.

The landing of Chandrayaan 2 is expected to make India the fourth nation in the world to land on the moon and thus bringing the country in the league of USA, USSR and China.

In a major milestone for India's second moon mission, the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft had successfully entered the lunar orbit on August 20 by performing Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre.

Earlier on Friday, ISRO said it has successfully performed the fourth lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft that is currently in the lunar orbit for its rendezvous with the moon. All spacecraft parameters are normal, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said after the manoeuvre on the spacecraft.

(with inputs from PTI)

