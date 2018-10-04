60-Year-Old Beaten to Death for Refusing to Sell Pan Masala in UP

A 60-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi after he refused to give a pan masala sachet to a youth.The incident occurred when a youth named Sonu came to Vedram's shop on Wednesday night and asked for pan masala on credit. When the shopkeeper refused, a fight erupted between the two during which Sonu started beating Vedram with a stick.Later, Sonu’s father and brother joined him and all three of them beat the 60-year-old till he bled and fell unconscious, police said.On hearing the commotion, neighbours arrived at Vedram's shop but the accused had fled by then. Villagers told news agency ANI that Vedram died before he could be taken to the hospital.Police are on the lookout for the three men.