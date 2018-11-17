GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

60-Year-Old BJP Worker, On Way to Attend Party Rally, Killed in Road Accident

Nathu Lal, a resident of Bairmai Buzurg village, was hit by a bus and was declared brought dead at the district hospital.

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2018, 8:02 PM IST
Image for representation.
Badaun (UP): A 60-year-old BJP worker was hit by a bus when he was going to attend the party's 'Kamal Sandesh rally' here on Saturday, police said.

Nathu Lal, a resident of Bairmai Buzurg village, was hit by the bus on the Badaun-Bilsi road under Bilsi police station area, they said. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Several BJP leaders and workers reached the hospital on getting the news of the death of their worker.
