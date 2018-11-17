English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
60-Year-Old BJP Worker, On Way to Attend Party Rally, Killed in Road Accident
Nathu Lal, a resident of Bairmai Buzurg village, was hit by a bus and was declared brought dead at the district hospital.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Badaun (UP): A 60-year-old BJP worker was hit by a bus when he was going to attend the party's 'Kamal Sandesh rally' here on Saturday, police said.
Nathu Lal, a resident of Bairmai Buzurg village, was hit by the bus on the Badaun-Bilsi road under Bilsi police station area, they said. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.
Several BJP leaders and workers reached the hospital on getting the news of the death of their worker.
Nathu Lal, a resident of Bairmai Buzurg village, was hit by the bus on the Badaun-Bilsi road under Bilsi police station area, they said. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.
Several BJP leaders and workers reached the hospital on getting the news of the death of their worker.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Will Salman Khan Throw Shivashish Mishra Out of the House?
- Bohemian Rhapsody Movie Review: Rami Malek Effectively Captures Freddie Mercury's Pain
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo Review: Racing Stripe on a Running Shoe is Just The Start of Awesomeness
- Demystifying Air Purifiers: Genuine Smartness is Why Dyson Pure Cool Sport Premium Price Tags
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...