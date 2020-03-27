Take the pledge to vote

60-year-old Coronavirus Patient Dies in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara; Total Positive Cases Rise to 43

The patient had heart and kidney related ailments and had visited the private hospital in Bhilwara where doctors and nursing staff were first found coronavirus positive.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2020, 9:52 AM IST
60-year-old Coronavirus Patient Dies in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara; Total Positive Cases Rise to 43
Representative image.(Reuters)

A 60-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, has died due to comorbid conditions, an official said on Friday.

The patient had heart and kidney related ailments and had visited the private hospital in Bhilwara where doctors and nursing staff were first found coronavirus positive.

"The patient died on Thursday night. Doctors have attributed the death to his comorbid conditions," Additional Chief Secretary (health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Two people having tested for coronavirus in the state have died due to comorbid conditions. A Total 43 positive cases have been found in the state so far which was put under lockdown on March 22.

