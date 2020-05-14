60-year-old Covid-19 Patient who Underwent Plasma Therapy Dies in Karnataka

A 60-year-old patient who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in Bengaluru on Thursday due to cardiac arrest. The patient, P796, was also undergoing plasma therapy.

P796, a resident of Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh was admitted to the designated hospital in Bengaluru's urban district with symptoms of severe pneumonia and respiratory distress with hypotension and a known case of diabetes mellitus. He died due to a cardiac arrest.

The patient also had an influenza-like illness and tested positive for Covid-19 on May 10. He was undergoing plasma therapy, wherein antibodies of a cured Covid-19 patients is used to treat critically ill Covid-19 patients. Karnataka began using this method on April 25.

Happy to announce the commencement of Clinical Trials for Plasma Therapy that holds great promise to treat severely infected #COVID19 patients. Health Min @sriramulubjp & I initiated this significant step at Victoria Hospital today morning.. @PMOIndia @BSYBJP @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/D2YOpRVFbm — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) April 25, 2020

However, minister Suresh Kumar said this case cannot be seen as a judgement on the therapy itself.

"He had severe pneumonia, respiratory issues, diabetes. He was on ventilator. He was critically ill and at the last stages, plasma therapy was attempted. We could not save him. This is a trial. The chances were slim in this case. When we use plasma therapy on a larger population, we would be able to make a direct relation," said the primary and secondary education minister in-charge of Covid-19 briefings in the state.

The state reported one other death of a Covid-19 patient on Thursday, taking the total death toll to 35 and one person who died due to other causes.

The state also reported 28 new cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 987 from which 460 who have recovered.