60-Year-Old Covid-19 Positive Man Dies in Rajasthan

The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state and infected 274 people. However, officials maintain that those who died were also suffering from other illness.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2020, 11:11 AM IST
60-Year-Old Covid-19 Positive Man Dies in Rajasthan
Image for representation (Image: AP)

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the state-run MBS Hospital in Kota even as Rajasthan recorded seven more cases of the virus, an official said on Monday.

The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state and infected 274 people. However, officials maintain that those who died were also suffering from other illness.

"A 60-year-old man with no recent travel history died at MBS Hospital in Kota. He was admitted yesterday and died late night. Eight new cases have come up, including the patient who died," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said that a few people who had participated in the Nizamuddin event in Delhi were found in the locality where the deceased lived but their test report has come out negative. It seems the family is hiding travel and contact history.

The seven new positive cases include five Tablighi Jamaat participants from Jhunjhunu and two people from Dungarpur, including one who attended the Nizamuddin event.

