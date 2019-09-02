60-year-old Farmer's Body Fished Out of Muzaffarnagar Canal in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representation
Muzaffarnagar (UP): The body of a 60-year-old farmer, who had been missing for five days, was fished out of the Ganga canal in the Bhopa police station area of Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.
According to the police, Karunpal had gone missing after he went out of home for a walk last week.
His body was fished out of the canal at Behdathru village in this western Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday.
The body was sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that they were investigating the matter.
