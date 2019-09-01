Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

60-Year-Old Mahadalit Woman's Eye Attempted to be Gouged Out in Bihar

The woman was rushed to Barachatti Primary Health Centre where doctors, after administering initial medical aid, referred her to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya where she is undergoing treatment.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Picture for representation
Picture for representation.
Loading...

Gaya: Unidentified persons attempted to gouge out an eye of a Mahadalit woman in Bihar's Gaya district, inflicting severe damages to it in the process, police said.

The incident took place in Hahesadi village on Friday. "Unidentified persons tried to gouge out an eye of 60-year-old Mahadalit woman Dhanmatiya Devi, a resident of Hahesadi village, badly damaging it in the process," Dhangain police station ASI Om Prakash Singh said on Saturday.

The woman was rushed to Barachatti Primary Health Centre where doctors, after administering initial medical aid, referred her to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya where she is undergoing treatment, he said.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, Singh said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram