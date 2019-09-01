60-Year-Old Mahadalit Woman's Eye Attempted to be Gouged Out in Bihar
The woman was rushed to Barachatti Primary Health Centre where doctors, after administering initial medical aid, referred her to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya where she is undergoing treatment.
Picture for representation.
Gaya: Unidentified persons attempted to gouge out an eye of a Mahadalit woman in Bihar's Gaya district, inflicting severe damages to it in the process, police said.
The incident took place in Hahesadi village on Friday. "Unidentified persons tried to gouge out an eye of 60-year-old Mahadalit woman Dhanmatiya Devi, a resident of Hahesadi village, badly damaging it in the process," Dhangain police station ASI Om Prakash Singh said on Saturday.
The woman was rushed to Barachatti Primary Health Centre where doctors, after administering initial medical aid, referred her to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya where she is undergoing treatment, he said.
The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, Singh said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian's Spectacular Hawaiian Wedding, See Pics
- Samantha Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Dance Their Hearts Out at Nagarjuna Akkineni's Birthday
- In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy a Sunny Day Off with Family in NYC
- FSDL to Host U-17 Women's Tournament for India World Cup Team Selection Preparation: Nita Ambani
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' is in India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind