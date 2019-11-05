Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

60-Year-Old Man Dies after Motorbike Hits Dead Cow on Nagpur-Jabalpur Highway

Jangle, a technician with a private company, failed to notice a dead cow lying on the bypass, as it was dark.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
60-Year-Old Man Dies after Motorbike Hits Dead Cow on Nagpur-Jabalpur Highway
Representative image.

Nagpur: A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his two-wheeler hit a dead cow lying on Nagpur-Jabalpur Highway near Khapri here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 6 pm on Monday when Bhanudas Ramrao Jangle, a resident of Sudarshan Nagar, was riding towards Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport (MIHAN) in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said.

Jangle, a technician with a private company, failed to notice a dead cow lying on the bypass, as it was dark. He hit the carcass, fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries, he added.

"Although Jangle was wearing a helmet, it wasn't buckled properly, causing severe head trauma," said a police official.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Tuesday, the official said, adding that CCTV footage from the area is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events.

The police suspect that the cow may have been hit by a truck at the bypass and are trying to find out if the animal belonged to someone in the area.

The Hudkeshwar police have registered the case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram