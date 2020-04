60-Year-Old Man From Jharkhand's Hindpiri Dies of Coronavirus, Death Toll Rises to 2

Ranchi: A 60-year-old man died due to COVID-19 here on Sunday, the second death due to the virus in the state, a senior official said here.

The man from Hindpiri had come in contact with another COVID-19 patient in the area.

"He was admitted to a hospital two days ago after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. The 60-year-old's condition deteriorated, following which he was put on ventilator. He died this morning," Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

The first case from Hindpiri locality was reported when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman tested positive for the disease on March 31.

Earlier, on April 8, a 72-year-old man had died due to COVID-19 in Bokaro district.

Jharkhand has reported 17 COVID-19 cases so far - eight in Ranchi, six in Bokaro, two in Hazaribag and one in Koderma district.

