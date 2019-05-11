Take the pledge to vote

60-year-old man Killed in Attack by Wild Bear in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Fayaz Ahmed Chouhan was attacked by the wild animal in Gali Kalaban village which came out of a nearby forest.

PTI

Updated:May 11, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
60-year-old man Killed in Attack by Wild Bear in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Image for representation.
Jammu: A 60-year-old man was killed in an attack by a bear in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Friday night, officials said.

Fayaz Ahmed Chouhan was attacked by the wild animal in Gali Kalaban village which came out of a nearby forest, they said.

His body was recovered from the spot later, officials said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
