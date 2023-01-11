60-year-old Paralyzed Woman Raped in Nashik; Accused Held

A man in his early twenties has been arrested here for allegedly raping a bed-ridden 60-year-old woman, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Upnagar area of Nashik city on early Tuesday morning, said an official.

The woman, who has suffered a paralysis attack, lives alone in her house of corrugated iron sheets and is bed-ridden for the last seven years. Her brother lives nearby, the police official said.

Around 1 am on Tuesday, a 22-year-old man entered the house and allegedly raped her repeatedly after threatening her of dire consequences if she raised alarm.

He also clicked her photographs before leaving, she said.

The woman told her brother about the incident when he came in the morning to give her tea, following which a police complaint was registered.

The suspect was arrested and further probe was on, the police official added.

