60-year-old Vada Pav Seller Dies by Suicide in Mumbai after Facing Cash Crunch Since Lockdown

A 60-year-old 'vada pav’ seller, whose stall was shut since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from his house on the sixth floor of a building here, police said on Wednesday. During a probe into the incident, which took place in the wee hours of Tuesday in suburban Ghatkopar, the police come to know that the deceased, Sadanand Naik, was struggling financially since the last six months, they said.

Naik allegedly jumped from the bathroom window of his house on Tuesday, a police official said, adding that no suicide note was found at his premises. Some residents of the housing society found him lying in a pool of blood in the building’s compound.

"Hewas rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the official said. Naik used to run his 'vada pav’ (street snack) stallin Bandra area, but it was shut since March this year after the coronavirus-induced lockdown came into force.

He had no means of earning since then and was facing a financial crunch, the official said. "On the basis of primary information, we have registered an accidental death report. No suicide note has been found at the spot. Further investigation is underway,” Pantnagar police station’s senior inspectors has Kamble said.

