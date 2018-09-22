60-year-old Woman, Differently Abled Daughter Found Murdered in Delhi

A 60-year-old woman and her differently abled daughter were found murdered at their house in outer Delhi's Miyanwali area on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Shashi Talwar and her 40-year-old daughter Nidhi.Police said they were informed about the deaths by the maid who spotted the bodies first. DCP (Outer) Seju P Kuruvilla, after inspecting the crime scene, said: "There was no forced entry in the house. It seems to be a friendly entry. We are questioning everyone and waiting for one of the sons to come."The maid, during questioning, told the police that she saw the two women on Friday morning but when she went to their house again in the afternoon, no one opened the door though she rang the bell repeatedly.The maid returned on Saturday morning but when she received no answer, she entered through a second door and found Shashi's body in the kitchen and her daughter’s on the bed.The maid added that she started working at the Talwars’ residence three months ago. Police are also checking if the background verification of the maid was done.The cops said Shashi's throat was slit with a kitchen knife, while Nidhi died of blunt force injuries. The crime team has collected the murder weapon from the scene and is extracting possible fingerprints.Senior police officers have, however, ruled out robbery as the jewellery on the bodies of the deceased was intact. They have collected two teacups and snacks that were kept in the drawing room, indicating a friendly entry into the house.Police could not find any CCTV cameras outside the Talwars’ house but are looking at the footage of the cameras nearby for clues.Police have informed Shashi's son Vishal, who stays in Mumbai with his family. Her second son Abhay shifted to Canada a year ago, while her husband passed away two years ago.Police are waiting for Shashi's son to arrive so that other angles such as personal enmity, financial debt and other such details could be ascertained. The postmortem will also be conducted upon his arrival.​