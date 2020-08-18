60-year-old Woman Gangraped in UP's Siddharthnagar, Found Unconscious on Village Outskirts; 2 Held

An elderly woman was allegedly gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district, police said on Tuesday. The 60-year-old woman belonging to the Shohratgarh area of the district was found injured and unconscious on the outskirts of a village on Saturday, they said.

Two people have been arrested on the rape charge. Police said they were informed about the incident by some villagers after which the woman was rushed to a community health centre of the area.

On Monday evening, the woman gained consciousness and told police that two men of her village raped and tortured her, police said. The woman identified the accused as Balikarn and Ramu, police said. A case has been registered on the statement of the woman and the accused were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Shohratgarh station officer Ramashish Yadav said the accused were under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of incident. The woman is still undergoing treatment, he added.