60-year-old Woman Succumbs To COVID-19 In UP's Muzaffarnagar, Toll Up To 76

Muzaffarnagar (UP): One more COVID-19 patient died, taking the death toll to 76 in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said. A 60-year-old from Sheikhpura village died in Meerut Medical College on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, 42 fresh cases were reported raising the active patients caseload to 394 in the district. Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J said 1,387 sample results were received out of which 42 came out positive while 47 patients have recovered from the infection, With the fresh recoveries, the total number of cured patients have gone up to 5,097 in the district so far.

