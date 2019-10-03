60-year-old Woman Succumbs to Suspected Dengue in Rishikesh

A 60-year-old woman died at her residence in Rishikesh on Tuesday of what doctors’ suspect could be dengue. The deceased's platelet count had dropped to an extremely low count, according to doctors.

The state has seen a surge in cases of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya following incessant rains and water stagnation.

The health department said the cause of her death was yet to be ascertained, The Times of India reported.

The symptoms of dengue include fever, aches and pains, or a rash. The most common symptom of dengue is fever along with nausea, vomiting; rash; aches and pains (eye pain, typically behind the eyes, muscle, joint, or bone pain). Symptoms of dengue typically last 2–7 days, with most people recovering after about a week.

The report stated that with 144 dengue cases being reported in the first two days of the month, the count of people suffering from the disease has reached 3,606 in Dehradun.

According to the family of the deceased, she was admitted to a private hospital after she began to show symptoms of the mosquito-borne disease. While the hospital referred to a government facility, alarmed by her rapidly depleting platelet count, she died at home, before she could be taken to the other hospital.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr SK Gupta said the health department could not comment on the matter till a death audit was conducted. He further added that platelets could drop because of a lot of reasons other than dengue.

According to the CMO, the last three dengue deaths reported by the media were actually casued by something else.

Notably, the report revealed that the maximum number of dengue cases in October (that of 65) were reported from the Gandhi Eye Hospital.

Dr Subhash Joshi, district vector-borne disease officer, added that thirty-five new cases were reported in Doon Hospital in October while 65 patients in Gandhi Eye Hospital were found to be dengue positive. The number of ELISA positive patients in Coronation Hospital were 29 and 15 new cases were reported from CHC Raipur.

The total number of dengue cases has crossed 5,000 in the state this year. The maximum number of cases have been reported from Dehradun, followed by Nainital, where 195 cases of dengue have been reported.

