6,000 Global Cases, Risk for Children & Vaccine Involved: Here's How India is Faring Against Monkeypox Disease

After a second case of Monkeypox was reported in the country, the Union Health Ministry has pepped up measures to track and monitor international travellers arriving from abroad.

A 31-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala who returned from Dubai has been tested positive for monkeypox on Monday making it the second confirmed case of the disease in the country.

Last week, the Health Ministry rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to assist the Kerala health authorities after it reported the first case.

It is a disease that is caused by the monkeypox virus, capable of spreading from animals to humans, and over 6,000 cases of monkeypox and three deaths have been reported from across 60 countries since the beginning of the year.

What Indian Experts Say

Last week, AIIMS’ Department of Medicine Additional Professor Piyush Ranjan said that there is no reason to worry, but cautioned that it can be fatal for children as compared to Covid-19.

“No reason to worry as the monkeypox virus’s infectivity is very less though it can be fatal for children as compared to the covid virus. The COVID-19 infection has more transmissibility, but monkeypox infection occurs after prolonged exposure with an infected person. So, the infection rate is very high in COVID and an infected person can infect many. But, monkeypox is less contagious,” Piyush Ranjan said, according to ANI.

He added that monkeypox symptoms are like smallpox and chickenpox with patients initially having fever and enlargement of lymph nodes. After 1-5 days, patients may report rashes on the face, palms and soles.

Who is at Risk?

Experts said anyone who has had contact with someone with a monkeypox-like rash, or who has had contact with someone who has a probable or confirmed case of monkeypox, is at high risk for infection.

According to a report in CNN, a large number of cases this year have been in men who have sex with men. The virus is not unique to this community, but the nature of close-contact spread has led to a disproportionate impact.

Therefore, it is advisable to people that if they notice a new rash or other monkeypox symptoms, any close contact with other people should be avoided until one has seen a doctor and gotten tested.

treatment for monkeypox?

According to the CDC, there is no specific treatment for monkeypox. Because it’s genetically similar to smallpox, doctors can use similar treatments, such as antiviral medications.

Treatment for moneypox should also include efforts to manage symptoms and complications, WHO says.

How has India Responded?

The Health Ministry last week released guidelines for the management of Monkeypox disease and listed out points for the general masses to avoid the contraction including avoiding contact with sick people and avoiding contact with dead or wild animals (rodents, monkeys).

People have also been advised to visit the nearest health facility if they comes in close contact with the monkeypox-affected person. The Indian Council of Medical Research has informed that 15 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories across the country have already been trained in the diagnostic test by ICMR -NIV, Pune to help country’s preparedness for monkeypox detection.

Is there Vaccine Available for Monkeypox?

Countries including Canada, the UK and the US have begun implementing a strategy called ‘ring vaccination’, which involves administering smallpox vaccines thought to be effective against monkeypox. Scientists believe that the viruses are related and therefore the vaccine can be administered to people exposed to monkeypox.

So far, New York has been administering vaccines for Monkeypox disease and has administered or scheduled 21,500 vaccines. Though the state has promised more than 30,000 jabs for the whole state, however, City health commissioner Ashwin Vasan said that they need tens of thousands more vaccines.

